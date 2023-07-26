Mystery Box Season 2 Sales begins in the New Play-to-Earn Mobile Game, Xeno Dragon
Following the new set of in-game updates, nStep’s hit mobile P2E game, Xeno Dragon begins another season of Mystery Box sales!SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, KOREA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching together with the new in-game updates, Xeno Dragon sets forth with a new season of Mystery Box sales in its official Marketplace starting this July 26, 2023. Players may purchase their own Mystery Box using NST and Xsolla.
Unique Dragons and Gears may be obtained from each Mystery Box. NFT Dragons and Gears have stronger capabilities giving a higher chance to win battles.
The purchased Mystery Box will be confirmed through the in-game inventory after installing Xeno Dragon.
Mystery Box Available:
A. Package Mystery Box - contains 1 confirmed SSR Grade Dragon and 4 confirmed SSR Grade Gear set (Head, Body, Wings, and Tail)
B. Dragon Mystery Box - contains 1 Random SSR to A Grade Dragon
C. Gear Mystery Box - contains 1 Random SSR to A-Grade Gears
Players may get their own Mystery Box here:
https://marketplace.xenodragon.io/
Learn more about the Mystery Box here: https://nstep-corp.gitbook.io/xenodragon/mystery-box-season-2/mystery-box?fbclid=IwAR1gPolbMF6Fqts4Cw_PA0geLGCxFvI03rkJaUSGOG7UCGmwwypC1zDFqws
Xeno Dragon is a free-to-download mobile game that is now available to download in Google Play for Android and the Apple AppStore for iOS.
Official Links:
GooglePlay Store: https://bit.ly/XDPRJune22
Apple AppStore: https://apple.co/44y5Sp5
Github:
https://nstep-corp.gitbook.io/drago-saga/xeno-dragon/about-us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xenodragon.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_XenoDragon_
Join our Discord Community!
https://discord.gg/yf7KkZrwHm
About nStep Corp
nStep is a Korean gaming company that has many years of experience in making games of a variety of genres. They are known for collaborating with other gaming companies in producing mobile games that became popular around the world. Notable games they have worked on are Lineage, Marvel Run Jump Smash, and more.
Sang Ok Noh
nStep
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other