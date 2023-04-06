Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Sustainable Development Manager (CSDM™) Program

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Accredited CSDM™ Program for Sustainability, CSR, and Environmental Leaders
SINGAPORE, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is proud to announce the launch of the Certified Sustainable Development Manager (CSDM™) program. Developed in collaboration with thought leaders and top industry experts from prestigious institutions, this innovative program is designed to equip professionals with the essential knowledge and tools to excel in sustainable development and drive positive environmental, social, and economic impacts.
The CSDM™ program covers a comprehensive range of topics, including sustainable development principles, corporate social responsibility, environmental management, stakeholder engagement, and impact measurement. Participants will gain insights into the latest industry trends and best practices while acquiring hands-on experience through case studies and real-world simulations.
"With the increasing focus on sustainable development and corporate responsibility, there is a growing demand for professionals who possess the expertise to lead organizations towards a greener and more equitable future." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CSDM™ program addresses this need by providing professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in this vital field."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CSDM™ program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Upon completing the CSDM™ program, graduates will receive the Certified Sustainable Development Manager (CSDM™) designation, a trademarked credential that is globally demanded and recognized regarded by companies and organizations across the industry and exclusively granted to professionals who have successfully passed our accredited program. The program has also been independently certified and accredited by CPD, adhering to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CSDM program and to register, please visit the following websites:
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
