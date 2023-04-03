Lawyer Coaching Platform Announces Plans to Launch Legal Wellness Forum

LegalEase,social is an online meeting space where lawyers can engage in the exchange of support and encouragement on self care topics. We offer a comfortable and convenient place,”
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Counsel-Care, a holistic health platform announces plans to launch LegalEase.social, a wellness forum designed exclusively for the legal community.
Despite living hectic lives, lawyers are among the loneliest and most stressed professionals, according to research. The more that work is prioritized, , the less focus is given ti wellbeing.
“LegalEase,social is an online meeting space where lawyers can engage in the exchange of support and encouragement on self care topics. We offer a comfortable and convenient place where you can share freely and remain anonymous if they choose to “ according to founder, Dr. Patti McCartney. In addition to being a lawyer, McCartney is also a board-certified naturopathic doctor and cognitive wellness coach.
In addition to interacting with other like-minded lawyers, the forum offers content contributions by McCartney to assist in the topics and discussions.
LegalEase.Social also offers dedicated forum pages for law students to interact throughout the country. McCartney hopes to provide an outlet for students to discuss and destress as they navigate the emotional challenges that come with completing their law school years. The forum also includes pages for legal support staff as well.
Although currently available on the site where visitors can register to join, LegalEase.Social is expected to formally launch in May
