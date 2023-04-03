Newport Coast Yacht Charters Adds New 2022 Sunseeker 55 Manhattan to Rental Fleet

The Sunseeker 55 Manhattan is a sleek and stylish motor yacht, with elegant lines and a contemporary interior. This charter yacht features spacious living areas, including a comfortable salon, a fully equipped galley, and three beautifully appointed staterooms, providing comfortable accommodation for up to twelve guests.
The yacht is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities and technology, including a gyro stabilizer, air conditioning, state-of-the-art entertainment system, and more. All charters are piloted by Coast Guard licensed captains and professionally trained crew.
"We are excited to add the Sunseeker 55 Manhattan to our yacht rental fleet," said Jackson Willett, owner of Newport Coast Marine. "This stunning yacht is the perfect addition to our already impressive lineup of luxury new-model yachts, and we are confident that our clients will love the experience of cruising in style and comfort."
Newport Coast Marine’s experienced captains and professional crew will ensure that guests have an unforgettable experience on the water, with personalized service and attention to detail.
The Sunseeker 55 Manhattan is the ideal yacht for cruising the beautiful the California coast or exploring nearby Catalina Island. With its spacious decks and comfortable seating areas, the Sunseeker 55 Manhattan is perfect for soaking up the sun, enjoying the stunning scenery and vuiewing local wildlife like dolphins, sea lions and whales. Guests can also take advantage of the yacht's water toys, including snorkeling gear, paddleboards, and tender to explore the local coves and beaches.
Whether you're looking for a relaxing day out on the water, a romantic getaway, or an unforgettable experience with friends and family, Newport Coast Marine's Sunseeker 55 Manhattan is the perfect luxury yacht charter choice. Book your charter today and experience the ultimate in luxury and style on the water.
To learn more about the Sunseeker 65 Sport Yacht and the other luxury vessels available for private rental with Newport Coast Marine, visit their website at www.newportcoastmarine.com or contact their team of charter experts at (949) 287-5454.
