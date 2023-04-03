Wellness Platform Combines Cognitive Therapy and Holistic Health to Combat Chronic Pain

We know that stress affects pain and more specifically, our thoughts are so powerful that they can affect our pain either positively or negatively.”
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s estimated that one out of five Americans suffers with chronic pain. What is often overlooked is the role emotions can play in experiencing, as well as resolving chronic pain. This is one of the reasons why cognitive behavior therapy has come into prominence.
Address underlying stress
"We know that stress affects pain and more specifically, our thoughts are so powerful that they can affect our pain either positively or negatively." According to Dr. Patti McCartney, founder of Herb-n-Wellness, an online platform supporting mental and emotional wellness
“Studies conducted through brain scans have revealed that a focus on pain increases the pain in your brain making it actually worse. This occurs because negative thoughts about pain strengthen the same areas of the brain related to pain processing. A key part of relieving chronic pain is linked to the ability to calm the system. Ongoing pain can result in an onslaught of negative thoughts which must be reframed.” McCartney expkains that Herb-n-Wellness, offers a holistic approach of emotional support tools that include Cognitive Behavior Therapy and Complimentary Alternative Medicine.
Nutrition
We know that every cell in the body relies on nutrition to function properly. Insufficient nutrition can weaken the immune system, resulting in greater amounts of inflammation, which affects chronic pain
One of the tools focused on at Herb-n-Wellness is the creation of a chronic pain action plan. which may include everything from positive affirmations to deep breathing. The goal is to assist those experiencing chronic pain to have sufficient coping tools that they can draw on whenever necessary
