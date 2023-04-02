New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5001193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/2/23, 0149 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hunt Road

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Victor Espiritua

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Expected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/2/23 at approximately 0149 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Hunt Road in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south when it crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane. V#1 then left the roadway off the northbound lane, struck a telephone pole and overturned.

The operator was identified as Victor Espiritua (19) of New Haven, VT. Troopers met with Espiritua at the hospital, where they detected indicators of impairment and collected an evidentiary blood sample. Espiritua was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points) / 7 V.S.A. § 656(a)(1)(C), “16C - Consuming alcoholic beverage - 1st Offense (over 15 and under 21)” ($300, 0 points)

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/12/23, 1230 hours

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.