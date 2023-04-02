Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 23B5001193 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 4/2/23, 0149 hours 

STREET: US Route 7 

TOWN: New Haven 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hunt Road 

WEATHER: Rain 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Victor Espiritua 

AGE: 19 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota 

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: Expected minor injuries 

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 4/2/23 at approximately 0149 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Hunt Road in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south when it crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane. V#1 then left the roadway off the northbound lane, struck a telephone pole and overturned.  

 

The operator was identified as Victor Espiritua (19) of New Haven, VT. Troopers met with Espiritua at the hospital, where they detected indicators of impairment and collected an evidentiary blood sample. Espiritua was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points) / 7 V.S.A. § 656(a)(1)(C), “16C - Consuming alcoholic beverage - 1st Offense (over 15 and under 21)” ($300, 0 points)

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT: Addison 

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/12/23, 1230 hours 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ MV Crash

