New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5001193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/2/23, 0149 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hunt Road
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Victor Espiritua
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Expected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/2/23 at approximately 0149 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Hunt Road in the Town of New Haven. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling south when it crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane. V#1 then left the roadway off the northbound lane, struck a telephone pole and overturned.
The operator was identified as Victor Espiritua (19) of New Haven, VT. Troopers met with Espiritua at the hospital, where they detected indicators of impairment and collected an evidentiary blood sample. Espiritua was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points) / 7 V.S.A. § 656(a)(1)(C), “16C - Consuming alcoholic beverage - 1st Offense (over 15 and under 21)” ($300, 0 points)
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/12/23, 1230 hours
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.