St. Lucian hotelier urges Caribbean resorts to prioritize sustainable tourism

SAINT LUCIA, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The owner of a popular resort located in St. Lucia’s former French colonial capital of Soufrière is urging Caribbean hotels and resorts to prioritize sustainable tourism and eco-friendly measures to reduce their environmental impact.
Eroline Lamontagne of Fond Doux Eco Resort, emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism in the region as the industry recovers and grows.
“At Fond Doux, we walk the talk and believe that it’s our responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of St. Lucia while providing our guests with a unique and authentic experience,” she said.
Lamontagne called on fellow hoteliers to join in Fond Doux’s commitment to sustainability for the benefit of future generations, noting, “It’s simply exciting what we can do together as a region in the area of protecting our environment and promoting our people along with our product.”
The resort, which is nestled within a 250-year-old working plantation, features 17 unique cottages, two on-site restaurants, multiple outdoor swimming pools, and an organic spa.
The property team has implemented several eco-friendly initiatives to save power, reduce water usage, and recycle, and proudly features local entertainers from neighboring communities at its restaurants.
Lamontagne also shared that the resort recently opened the Fond Doux Historical Park, featuring an 18th century French fortress, prison cells, a shrine, nature trails, picnic areas, Kaye Flore, an interpretation center and washrooms, aiming to teach locals as well as visitors about the history of St. Lucia.
The resort also stocks its gift shop with locally made goods, plants new fruit trees regularly, and harvests the produce for use in its two eateries. The Bamboo Restaurant offers a “plantation to plate” experience, where the chef uses freshly picked fruits, vegetables, and spices grown on the organic plantation to create authentic, delicious Creole dishes.
Lamontagne added, “Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything we do.”
Fond Doux’s dedication to sustainability reflects its commitment to promoting responsible tourism and preserving St. Lucia’s natural beauty for future generations. The resort is located just minutes away from St. Lucia’s main attractions, including The Pitons, Sulphur Springs, and the best diving sites on the island, all within a prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Bevan Springer
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056 email us here
