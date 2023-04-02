Villas of Manalapan to Host Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 8

Attendees of the April 8 Egg Hunt at The Villas of Manalapan are invited to “Meet the Easter Bunny,” hunt for colorful eggs and visit the petting zoo.

The Villas is a community where you can take life to the next level, be the healthiest you can be and learn from an unsurpassed team of fitness, nutrition and medical experts, all while enjoying yourself in a lush, opulent environment.

Resort-like senior community convenient to Staten Island provides a luxurious setting for springtime celebration

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villas of Manalapan, N.J. will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8.

The fun-filled “egg-stravaganza” will take place at the posh senior community, just a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The holiday event at the Villas of Manalapan is designed to provide seniors with an entertaining experience and an opportunity to enjoy the spring weather with friends and family.

Attendees are invited to “Meet the Easter Bunny,” hunt for colorful eggs and visit the petting zoo. Light refreshments will be served.

The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726.

HOW TO RSVP

Those interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP no later than TUESDAY, APRIL 4, to Reid.Zindel@VillasLiving.com, or by phone: 732-847-3920.

The Egg Hunt will start promptly at 11:15 a.m.

ABOUT THE VILLAS

The Villas is a luxury senior living community with locations in Holmdel, N.J., and Manalapan, N.J., where you can take life to the next level, enjoy a host of high-end amenities, and embrace a concierge lifestyle.

Orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health, the Villas is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention – and ideal for singles and couples alike.

Mirroring the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort, the luxurious community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services.

Embracing independent-living, assisted-living, skilled-nursing and memory-care needs on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment.

The Villas of Holmdel is located at 200 Commons Way, Holmdel NJ 07733. For information, or to schedule a tour, The Villas of Holmdel may be reached at 732-241-5554

The Villas of Manalapan is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, or to schedule a tour, the Villas may be reached at 732-939-3158.

To learn more, visit VillasSeniorLivingNJ.com.

