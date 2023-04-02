Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1400 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:14 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.