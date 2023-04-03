Herbal Coffee Protocols Blend Caffeine and Wellness

The key to all of the modalities we use is disease prevention. All the options we offer are part of that goal. ”
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee and herbs may seem like an unlikely pairing but they have found a new place in holistic health.
Herbal medicine dates back thousands of years and spans multiple cultures, based on its benefits in bringing the body and mind into balance.
Herbal Coffees are part of a Comprehensive Health Consulting platform offered by Herb-n-WellnessThis unique blending of botanicals and caffeine is an innovative way of expanding the health benefits of herbal medicine to people who may not normally consume them.
The custom blended coffees combine Traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurvedic and Western herbs with organic coffees for a uniqu. e way of offering health support. For those who prefer a non caffeinated option, herbs such as Dandelion Root and Chickory are used to provide a similar taste profile.
The use of Personal Health Questionnaires are completed to provide guidance as part of the purchase process, This information is used in the selection and formulation of a customized herbal coffee protocol.
Visitors to the platform are also given the option to purchase an iris scan which can be performed remotely to assess any health imbalances.
According to Dr. Patricia W. McCartney, a board-certified naturopathic doctor and master herbalist
“The key to all of the modalities we use is disease prevention. All the options we offer are part of that goal. “
In addition to their core herbal coffees, optional add on protocols are also available to provide additional layers of natural health support. To learn more, please visit https:/www.DrPattiMcCartney.com
