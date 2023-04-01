Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DLS / VCOR / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3002041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi           

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/01/2023 at 0835 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2/ Maplefields Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: DLS, VCOR X4, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Devin Hallock                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of an unresponsive operator behind the wheel of a vehicle at the gas pump at Maplefields in Marshfield, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Hallock. A records query revealed that Hallock’s driver’s license was criminally suspended in the state of Vermont, and he was in violation of several court ordered conditions of release.

Hallock was taken into custody and subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 1230 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

