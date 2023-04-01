BDR.ai Partners with Vocodia to Help Contact Centers Leverage AI to Qualify Leads Like a Machine
Vocodia's conversational AI is a game-changer for businesses that rely on qualified sales leads," "We are excited to partner with Vocodia and help more businesses improve their lead conversion rates”
— Chad Burmeister, Founder and CEO of BDR.ai
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BDR.ai, a leading sales automation and artificial intelligence platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Vocodia, The Conversational Authority. This partnership will help Vocodia penetrate global contact centers around the world to move from human-powered offshore support to hybrid human and AI-powered conversations.
Vocodia's proprietary SaaS is a game-changer for businesses that rely on qualified sales leads. With the ability to generate leads at lightning speed, Vocodia's software is the gas pedal that takes businesses from competing to dominating in the time it takes a customer to say "yes." This core capability is known as Speed Gen for Your Lead Gen.
"As former SVP of Sales for one of the leading dialer technologies in the world, I'm super excited to help companies deploy AI to enhance the prospect experience when they download a whitepaper or request information online," said Chad Burmeister, CEO of BDR.ai.
Vocodia is one of the pioneers in voice conversational AI that is compliant, consistent, and conversational. Their software speaks with incredibly natural-sounding voices, making it difficult for people to realize they are talking to a machine. This groundbreaking conversational AI qualifies leads like a machine, making it an invaluable tool for businesses that want to improve their lead generation and sales processes.
"We are thrilled to partner with BDR.ai to bring our software to more businesses around the world," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia. "Our conversational AI is changing the game when it comes to lead generation and sales. With BDR.ai's expertise in sales automation and AI, we can help more businesses take their sales process to the next level."
By leveraging the power of AI, Vocodia's software can help businesses streamline their lead generation process and improve the customer experience. With the ability to handle customer inquiries 24/7, businesses can improve their response time and close more deals.
About BDR.ai
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit bdr.ai.
About Vocodia, The Conversational Authority
Vocodia is a leading conversational AI platform that helps businesses improve their lead generation and sales processes. With the ability to handle customer inquiries 24/7, businesses can improve their response time and close more deals. To learn more, visit vocodia.com.
