Interstate 90 Reopened in South Dakota (Saturday, April 1, 2023)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, April 1, 2023
Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155
PIERRE, S.D. – All sections of Interstate 90 are reopened to traffic throughout the state as of 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Due to heavy drifting, Interstate 29 remains closed from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.
Travel Conditions on I-90:
No Travel Advisories continue to be in place on some state highways at this time.
SD511 Notifications:
