BDR.ai Partners with Salescast.co to Launch Faithcast.co, and help Salescast expand their footprint
We are thrilled to partner with BDR.ai to help us expand our reach and launch Faithcast.co.”
— Chris Decker, CEO of Salescast.co
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BDR.ai, a leading sales automation and artificial intelligence platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Salescast.co, a leading podcast production and distribution service. This partnership will help Salescast.co expand its market penetration into businesses around the world, and launch a new service offering called Faithcast.co to leverage the power of podcasting and short-form social media video to turn sermons, non-profit presentations, and faith-based messages into a powerful engagement machine that equips and grows your audience.
"As a faith-based entrepreneur, I've had a passion for helping other faith-based leaders bring their message online. So when God gave us the nudge to launch Faithcast.co, a Salescast solution, I can't put into words how fulfilling this is," said Chad Burmeister, CEO of BDR.ai.
Faithcast.co is designed to empower faith-based organizations to share their message with a global audience through the power of podcasting and short-form social media video. The service offers end-to-end production services, including scriptwriting, recording, editing, and distribution across all major podcasting platforms and social media channels.
"We are thrilled to partner with BDR.ai to help us expand our reach and launch Faithcast.co," said Chris Decker, CEO of Salescast.co. "With BDR.ai's expertise in sales automation and AI, we can better serve our clients and provide them with the tools they need to reach a wider audience and grow their community."
Faithcast.co is the perfect solution for faith-based organizations that want to expand their reach beyond the four walls of their church or community. By leveraging the power of podcasting and social media, faith-based leaders can engage with their audience on a deeper level and share their message with people around the world.
"BDR.ai is committed to supporting faith-based organizations and helping them grow their audience and impact," said Burmeister. "We believe that Faithcast.co is the perfect solution for faith-based leaders who want to take their message to the next level. We are excited to partner with Salescast.co and look forward to the incredible impact that Faithcast.co will have on the world."
About BDR.ai
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit bdr.ai.
About Salescast.co
Salescast.co is a leading podcast production and distribution service that helps businesses reach their target audience through the power of podcasting. With end-to-end production services and distribution across all major podcasting platforms and social media channels, Salescast.co makes it easy for businesses to share their message with the world. To learn more, visit salescast.co. Check out our podcast here.
