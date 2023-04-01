BDR.ai and Global Database Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Account Coverage and Unlimited Download Pricing Model
— Nicolae Buldumac, CEO of Global Database
CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BDR.ai, a leading sales automation and artificial intelligence platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Global Database, a premier business intelligence provider. Through this partnership, BDR.ai users will have access to up to 4.7 times more account coverage, an unlimited download pricing model, and the ability to append mobile phone numbers to any downloaded list.
"I'm familiar with and have used most of the data providers out there from Apollo to ZoomInfo and everything in between. Global Database offers the best account coverage I've found, the mobile append rates are above industry standard, and you can't beat the unlimited downloads pricing model," said Chad Burmeister, Founder of BDR.ai.
With this partnership, BDR.ai users can now enjoy the industry's most comprehensive business intelligence database, giving them unparalleled insight into their target markets. Additionally, Global Database's unlimited download pricing model allows BDR.ai users to access as much data as they need without worrying about additional costs.
"We are excited to partner with BDR.ai to help them deliver best-in-class data solutions to their users," said Nicolae Buldumac, CEO and Founder of Global Database. "Our platform offers a unique combination of data quality, depth, and breadth that sets us apart from other providers in the industry. We look forward to working with BDR.ai to help them achieve their sales automation and AI goals."
BDR.ai users can now take advantage of Global Database's vast collection of company and contact data to gain a competitive edge in their sales and marketing efforts. With a reliable and accurate source of information, BDR.ai users can focus on identifying the right prospects, creating personalized messaging, and ultimately driving revenue growth.
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit www.BDR.ai.
About Global Database
Global Database is a premier business intelligence provider that delivers company and contact data to organizations worldwide. With a focus on data quality and accuracy, Global Database's platform provides a unique combination of data depth and breadth, offering unparalleled insight into markets, industries, and companies. To learn more, visit globaldatabase.com.
