Elder Fraud Is Real And Can Cause Lasting Harm

Forensic Document Expert Announces Commitment to Fight and Expose Elder Fraud
Elder Fraud is often perpetrated by a person of trust.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwayne Strocen, President of Docufraud Canada an expert in forensic document examination announces a renewed commitment to tackle the growing incidence of Elder Fraud. A forensic document expert is commonly engaged by law enforcement and attorneys to establish and prove the genuineness of signatures, handwriting or altered documents.
In our work we see a rising trend in the abuse of elderly citizens by people in position of trust. A particular worrying trend are toward those seniors in retirement homes or long term care facilities. Seniors with declining health or diminished capacity are particularly vulnerable.
With certainty, a family member is often the perpetrator, but we’re seeing a definite increase from LTC staff, care givers in general, and trusted neighbours. We don’t want to disparage all of the dedicated and good work provided by many of these people. However such nefarious individuals will silently gain the trust of a senior, and over time will gain financial control. Often signed under duress, the person in trust will produce a signed Power of Attorney, or equally as often, produce a handwritten Will also know as a Holographic Will. These documents ultimately endorse the transfer of a house, retirement savings and property to the same person who in good faith is supposed to be looking out for the well being of our most vulnerable citizens.
Courts have long accepted testimony of forensic experts. Docufraud Canada examiners specialize in the forensic science of Documents, known as a Forensic Document Examiner. Our forensic examiners are recognized in jurisdictions worldwide. We are announcing a renewed effort to provide expertise to all parties for the forensic examination of signatures on a Last Will, Power of Attorney, bank records or real estate documents.
In a digital age, digital manipulation is becoming more common. Bad actors are using computer software such as Microsoft Word, Adobe Acrobat or Photoshop to alter a document or cut & paste a signature. Our document examiners are trained to detect the digital alteration of documents and signatures.
A forensic examiner will examine a signature under magnification to compare a variety of characteristics. Most people can identify pen pressure, slant or spacing. When a signature is viewed using instruments such as a Stereo Zoom Microscope, other characteristics come into view. Some of these are fluidity, stop and starts, overwriting, beginning and ending strokes, (to name only a few). It takes a skilled and trained eye to know what differentiates a real signature from a forgery.
Docufraud is announcing our commitment to the detection of the perpetrators of Elder Abuse and Elder Fraud.
