Join the Vibrant Community of InfoSec Professionals in SoCal: ISSA-LA

ISSA-LA Summits are widely regarded as the premier information systems security events in Southern California. These summits attract top security experts and senior industry leaders from across the region to provide a unique platform for education and knowledge-sharing.
Join and Sponsor ISSA-LA: A Gateway to the Thriving Information Security Community in Southern California
Attending the ISSA-LA Summit XII is about connecting with a community of like-minded professionals who are passionate about protecting their organizations and the wider community from cyber threats.”
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining ISSA-LA means becoming a member of a vibrant and active community of information security professionals in Southern California. Exclusive benefits include monthly membership dinners and discounted training classes, providing opportunities for education and networking throughout the year. One of the most highly anticipated events of the year is the chapter's annual summit, which brings together industry experts and leaders to share knowledge and experiences. Additionally, the CISO Forum and Women in Security Forum offer unique platforms for collaboration and joint meetings with other IT and information security organizations.
ISSA-LA SECURITY SUMMIT XIII
The ISSA-LA Security Summit XIII takes center stage at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica, California on October 4-5, 2023. The summit brings together world-renowned experts and senior industry leaders in security, cybersecurity, and privacy to discuss the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in the field. We are pleased to announce Wendy Wu as one of the keynote speakers for this upcoming summit.
ABOUT the ISSA-LA SUMMIT XIII KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Wendy T. Wu heads Wallbrook’s cybersecurity and investigations and US West Coast practices out of Los Angeles. She is a recognized national expert in cybercrime and data breach response, information security, digital forensics, and intellectual property protection. Wu is a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where she served in the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section. She also served as a member of the Los Angeles Electronic Crimes Task Force, an inter-agency cybercrime response organization. As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Wu led investigations and prosecutions of computer intrusions, extortionate denial of service attacks, computer and Internet fraud, criminal copyright infringement, theft of trade secrets, cyber exploitation of victims, financial fraud, and identity theft. Among her notable cases, Wu was lead counsel in the first criminal trial involving violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she was a member of the White-Collar Defense & Investigations Group of Proskauer Rose in New York and Los Angeles. Her expertise was recently highlighted as the subject of the Netflix documentary "The Most Hated Man on the Internet" with her successful prosecution of the operator of isanyoneup[.]com, a now-defunct "revenge porn" website.
ISSA-LA SUMMIT XIII FIRESIDE CHAT between SANFORD and GUPTA
· Adriana Sanford, the Executive Director of ISSA-LA, brings a wealth of international experience to her role. She is a Chilean American lawyer with multiple law degrees and fluency in four languages. Sanford received the 2019 CSWY Cybersecurity Woman Law & Privacy Professional of the Year Award and has delivered more than 150 keynote addresses. As a California-based lawyer, she established Data Privacy Help, LLC and currently serves as a professor of global data privacy laws and Senior Fellow at Claremont Graduate University. Additionally, Sanford serves remotely as Of Counsel for a leading Chilean law firm, Puga Ortiz Abogados. Previously, she worked for a top-tier international law firm, White & Case LLP, and served in-house as Assistant General Counsel for a financial institution and as Regional Latin American Counsel for a Fortune 10 company. More recently, Sanford was the lead author of two books (in English and Spanish) on business ethics, cybersecurity, and global threats for the Institute for Supply Management (ISM®), the world's largest institute for supply chain leaders, in honor of its centennial anniversary.
· Aanchal Gupta is the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corporation. She was named one of Business Insider’s “Most powerful female engineers of 2018”. Prior to Microsoft, as Chief Information Security Officer for Novi (Calibra) at Facebook, Gupta led a team responsible for assessing and mitigating security risks across Facebook's cryptocurrency initiative. She joined Facebook in 2016 after serving as Microsoft's CISO for Skype and Skype for Business. Gupta also led Yahoo's Global Identity team, contributing to various authentication and authorization open standards such as OpenID and OAuth. She is a member of the Internet Security Research Group Board of Directors, and a fellow at the RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce). Gupta also serves on Silicon Valley CISO Investments’ (SVCI) board and invests in and guides cybersecurity startups. She is passionate about building diverse teams and serves on the review board for the Grace Hopper, Enigma, and Black Hat conferences.
Among the impressive lineup of speakers is also award-winning former career federal prosecutor Carol Alexis Chen, who currently serves as a Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP. Chen is known for her groundbreaking role as the first female Chief of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF” Section) at the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. In addition, she served as the Liaison to DHS Security Joint Task Force-West on Border and Maritime Security. Among her many accomplishments, Chen oversaw the successful prosecution of dark net vendors and other online black market websites that utilized sophisticated encryption technology, including the successful collaboration with Germany and the Netherlands to shut down Wall Street Marketplace, a major dark web marketplace that enabled vendors to sell illegal narcotics, counterfeit goods, and malicious computer hacking software. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2019 Prosecutor of the Year Award from the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Criminal Justice Section and the OCDETF Director's 2018 National Award for Outstanding Transnational Money Laundering Investigation of the Year.
ABOUT the ISSA-LA CISO FORUM KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Ira Winkler, CISSP is the Field CISO and Vice President at CYE Security. He is the former Chief Security Architect at Walmart, author of several books on information security, and a former Intelligence and Computer Systems Analyst at the National Security Agency. Winkler has also held positions such as President of the Internet Security Advisors Group, Chief Security Strategist at HP Consulting, and Director of Technology of the National Computer Security Association. He was the President of the International Board of Directors of ISSA® and has received several industry awards, including the Hall of Fame award from the Information Systems Security Association and being named 2021 Top Cybersecurity Leader by Security Magazine.
Whether you're just starting out in your career or looking to take the next step, the ISSA-LA Women in Security Forum is a valuable resource. Attending the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA INFOSEC WOMEN of INFLUENCE Session with award-winning international TV personality Stacy Paetz provides an excellent opportunity to expand your network with other professionals in the information security field.
• Stacy Paetz made history as the first female and youngest individual in the NBA to host each pregame, halftime, and postgame show, as well as report from the sidelines for the Indiana Pacers on FOX Sports for a remarkable seven seasons. In 2014, Paetz became the first female announcer in the 90-year history of the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters, announcing on both U.S. and International tours. Her career took her to CBS Sports Network in 2018, where she served as the featured reporter for the inaugural Major League Rugby season, including hosting the Trophy and MVP ceremonies. Moreover, Paetz is the first-ever host for Amazon's weekly show for the National Women's Soccer League. She also hosted Softball at the 2022 World Games and produced a documentary that is scheduled to air worldwide in 2024.
ISSA-LA SUMMIT XIII SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Summit XIII offers five (5) different sponsorship tiers that suit various budgets and promotional goals. The highest tier is the Diamond Sponsorship, which provides the most exposure and benefits, including a speaking opportunity and VIP access. All tiers include benefits such as signage at the event, recognition in the event program, and priority booth placement. Sponsoring the event is an excellent investment in a company's growth and reputation, providing opportunities to network, showcase products or services, and gain insights into the latest trends in the infosec industry.
Summit XIII Educational Sponsors and Proud Supporters include:
· University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
· Claremont Graduate University (CGU)
· Open Web Application Security Project - Los Angeles (OWSAP LA)
· Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
· US National Teqball Federation
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, email: Vendor.Director@issa-la.org
__________________________________________________________________________________________________________
ISSA-LA BOARD and ADVISORY BOARD LEADERSHIP
The chapter's leadership team is comprised of skilled and dedicated individuals who are committed to advancing information security practices in the region. Led by President Richard Greenberg, Vice President Dave Wettenstein, and Executive Director Adriana Sanford, the ISSA-LA board also includes:
· Secretary - Adriana Mendieta
· Treasurer - Katie Curran
· Program Director - Mark Smith
· Administrative Director - Serafino Sini
· Education Director - Michael Lehman
· Technology Director - Eric Barricklow
· Vendor Director - Esfandair Behrouz
· Marketing Director - Berenice Jacobs
ISSA-LA also has several distinguished Advisory Board Members, including:
· Chad Brustin
· James Chillingworth
· Chris Daskalos
· Bernie Goulet
· Mark Keelan
· Gary Landau
· Edmond Momartin
· Mario Oliva
· Barry Rein
· Sascha Schleumer
· Joel Simangan
· Steven Weil
· Harry Wan
· Aaron Wykoff
Together, these individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization, helping to advance the field of information security and privacy through education, networking, and advocacy.
ABOUT the ISSA-LA PRESIDENT
· Richard Greenberg is a respected leader in the field of information security with over 30 years of management experience in both the public and private sectors. He has been a CISO for 15 years, Director of Surveillance and Information Systems, Chief of Security Operations, Director of IT, and Project Manager for various companies and agencies. He also serves as President of the OWASP LA Chapter and CEO of Security Advisors LLC, offering fully-managed security assessments and penetration testing services. Greenberg also founded the ISSA-LA Women in Security Forum. He is an ISSA Distinguished Fellow, one of only 64 worldwide, and has received their Honor Roll designation (only 55 worldwide). Greenberg previously served on the OWASP Global Board of Directors and is a published author and speaker on information security.
ISSA-LA's MISSION
ISSA-LA is committed to improving the practice of information security in the Los Angeles community. We provide education, networking, and support to information security practitioners, IT personnel, and information security vendors, as well as outreach, advocacy, and education programs to the broader community. Our goal is to be the premier catalyst and information source in the region, empowering individuals and organizations to enhance their knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively address information security challenges.
ISSA-LA MEMBERSHIPS
ISSA-LA offers different types of memberships for professionals who are interested in information security. The General Membership costs $95.00 (USD)/year plus chapter dues, and is open to individuals who work in the private or public sector with primary responsibilities in information systems security, IS Auditors, educators, attorneys, law enforcement officers, or professionals who market or supply security equipment or products. We also offer discounted multi-year memberships, such as a 2-year membership for $185 (USD) plus 2 years of chapter dues, or a 3-year membership for $275 (USD) plus 3 years of chapter dues. For those who prefer a shorter membership period, we offer a 3-month membership for $23.75 (USD) plus quarterly chapter dues. Please note that all membership dues are non-refundable.
ABOUT the INFORMATION SYSTEMS SECURITY ASSOCIATION (ISSA)
ISSA-LA is the founding chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA®), established in 1982. As a not-for-profit, international organization of information security professionals and practitioners, ISSA provides educational forums, publications, and peer interaction opportunities to enhance the knowledge, skill, and professional growth of its members.
Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of this dynamic and engaging community!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.