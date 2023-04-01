Submit Release
I-94 open between Bismarck and Jamestown

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Jamestown.

The following road closure remains in place:

  • Interstate 94 between Jamestown and Fargo

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.  

