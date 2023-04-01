Opening of "Ozoda Cosmetics" LLC in Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in Istiklol community of Gafurov town, Bobojon Gafurov district, opened "Ozoda Cosmetics" Limited Liability Company.

The new production enterprise was built with the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs in order to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and within the framework of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country. The total area of the enterprise is 5 hectares.

President Emomali Rahmon was informed that a new installed line of modern technology for the production of fragrant muskin soap and washing powder was imported from India.

"Ozoda Cosmetics" has two production lines, using advanced technology raw materials are prepared, and from them fragrant musk soap and laundry powder are produced. The company produces 48 types of fragrant muskin soap, more than 5 types of household soap and more than 10 types of laundry powder. The finished products produced at the enterprise are of good quality, competitive in the market and import substitutes.

The enterprise has the capacity to produce more than 25,000 tons of fragrant musk soap per year. Domestic production of soap and washing powder, which is mainly imported from abroad, is of economic importance and is an important factor in ensuring the domestic market at the expense of domestic production. The company produces 20 tons of high-quality washing powder per day.

In order to ensure the safety of detergents and the quality of manufactured products, a modern diagnostic center has been established within the enterprise. The clinic is equipped with advanced testing equipment, and specialists use it to test the products produced at the enterprise and ensure their quality and safety. After receiving a positive conclusion from the specialists of the diagnostic center, it is allowed to be used. Soap and washing powder produced are environmentally friendly and harmless to human health. This is considered one of the main requirements for product competitiveness. In the consumer market, a product can be competitive if it has good quality and is good for health.

In the "Ozoda Cosmetics" LLC more than 50 local residents are provided with permanent jobs, most of them are women. The products produced at the enterprise, along with meeting the needs of the domestic market, will be exported abroad in the future.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during viewing of the production process, assessed the steps taken by local entrepreneurs to build a new production enterprise as a solid step towards the implementation of the fourth national goal - rapid industrialization of the country, and tasked the officials to increase the production of high-quality, competitive and import-substituting products.

On the basis of the project, the management of the company plans to start the production of dishwashing liquid and create new jobs within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development", 2022-2026 with the introduction of advanced technology.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of industrial products at the company "Ozoda Cosmetics". In the current conditions of the modern world, the creation and equipping of new production enterprises provides an opportunity to increase the volume of production of industrial products, create new jobs, and thereby improve the level and quality of life of the population.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit and conversation, attracted the attention of Sughd Province industry officials to the issue of building new industrial enterprises in the future, effective use and processing of domestic raw materials, increasing the volume of production of import-substituting and export-oriented products, and creating new jobs.

The partnership of the state and private sectors, benefits, and relief provided by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the development of the industry to domestic entrepreneurs made it possible to increase the list of industrial products of domestic production to more than 40 percent in the last five years.