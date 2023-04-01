Opening of polypropylene bag production plant "Aziapolitex" LLC in Sughd FEZ

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the Sughd Free Economic Zone, by pressing a symbolic button, launched the production plant of polypropylene bags of the Limited Liability Company "Aziapolitex".

The new industrial enterprise was built as part of the creative measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and the implementation of the fourth national goal - the rapid industrialization of the country by domestic entrepreneurs Miraziz Usmonov and Ilhomjon Bobojonov.

The activity of this enterprise is carried out around the clock, and in three shifts 300 people are provided with permanent jobs and good salary.

Five modern technological lines imported from the People's Republic of China and Turkiye are assembled and installed at the enterprise with the involvement of domestic specialists, and large-sized polypropylene bags with a capacity of 500 kilograms to 3 tons are produced.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that the production capacity of the enterprise is up to 13 thousand pieces of large-sized polypropylene bags per month, and it reaches more than 156 thousand pieces per year.

The entire list of manufactured products meets international standards in terms of appearance and quality.

The construction of this enterprise began in 2018 and was completed with a high level of quality on the total area of 1 hectare.

Polypropylene bags produced by this company are of high quality and are intended for coal, cement, grain and other types of agricultural products.

Taking into account the high quality of the company's large-sized bags, the period of its use is long, and as a result of the desired transportation, the product does not wear out.

Along with meeting the needs of domestic markets, entrepreneurs have already increased production and started exporting this type of domestic products to foreign countries.

The purpose of establishing a large polypropylene bag production plant is to strengthen the production capacity of the Sughd Province.

This enterprise has a canteen for 100 people, a dressing room and other working rooms.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was presented with a sample of the company's production products.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the quality of the production products of the newly built "Aziapolitex" LLC and gave useful advice to entrepreneurs and employees to increase the volume of production and capacity of its export abroad.