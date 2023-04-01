Opening of new educational building of Khujand Medical College named after Yusuf Iskhoqi

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated a new building of the State Educational Institution "Medical College of the city of Khujand named after Yusuf Iskhoqi".

The new educational building was built in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan at the expense of special funds of the State Educational Institution "Medical College of the city of Khujand" with a modern design and consists of a basement and 4 floors.

Getting acquainted with the conditions created in the beautiful and modern educational building, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the construction works and guided the officials responsible for the preparation of highly qualified specialists in the field of medicine.

It is worth noting that the additional educational building of the Khujand Medical College has 41 classrooms, spacious lecture halls, work rooms for teachers and staff, which are equipped with desks and chairs, educational displays and modern equipment, such as electronic boards and video projectors. 2200 students study here in two shifts.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that there are 8 faculties and 19 departments in the Khujand Medical College.

Specialists of secondary medical education are trained in 8 specialties, including midwifery work, therapeutic work, nursing work, pharmaceutical work, dental work, medical-diagnostic work, medical-rehabilitation work and medical-prophylactic work.

Currently, 4 thousand 436 students are enrolled in the Medical College of Khujand, 3 thousand 847 of them are girls and 589 are boys. 10 of them are foreign citizens. They are taught by 230 qualified teachers.

In order to adapt the educational process to modern standards, modern centers and laboratories have been established in the Medical College of Khujand, including the Center for the Study of Practical Skills, Educational Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, educational laboratories for chemistry, biology, physics, and the Dental Training Center.

In the basement of the building of the educational institution there is a canteen with 80 seats, a technical room, an archive, a warehouse and a sanitary station, and a computer classroom with 100 seats. Further, meetings and events of the educational institution will be held in a spacious meeting hall with 300 seats.

Students studying at the Khujand Medical College from remote regions of the country are provided with a dormitory with good living conditions.

During a sincere conversation with the teachers, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon assessed the training of highly qualified specialists as one of the primary duties of the teachers of this educational institution.