Familiarization with growing vegetables in Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the activity of the modern greenhouse of the "Temurjon" agricultural farm and visited the exhibition of agricultural products in the Bobojon Gafurov district of the Sughd Province.

The total area of the farm is 1.5 hectares, and a greenhouse has been built per hectare for growing vegetables, especially tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. The greenhouse was built by the domestic businessman Ilhomjon Ibrohimov in tribute to the great national holiday, the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Currently, mainly cucumbers of various types are grown in the greenhouse. The annual productivity of cultivated cucumber varieties is equal to 2500-3000 centners.

The greenhouse technology is produced in the Republic of Korea, and the crop is drip-irrigated and supplied with food. The rate of water and feeding is controlled by a computer.

Inside the greenhouse, artificial sunlight is created using 8,000 special electric lamps. This new system was launched in Tajikistan for the first time. This method is used on cloudy days and to extend the short days of winter, and is useful for the good and timely development of the crop.

On the territory of the farm, on the area of 0.1 hectare, a separate greenhouse has been built for the preparation of vegetable cuttings, which can prepare 170 thousand cuttings at the same time. Farmers have already grown 23 thousand cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers once. Now, 8 varieties of tomatoes have been planted in this area for the experiment, which are growing well.

A water cooling system has been installed to keep the air in the greenhouse stable. Heat is provided in the facility through a centralized system using coal. Currently, there are 20 local residents with permanent jobs and good wages in the "Temurjon" farm of Bobojon Gafurov district.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the local businessman for the construction of such a modern production facility and interpreted the activity of the farmers as exemplary and praiseworthy.

Then, Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of agricultural products. The exhibition mainly presented vegetables grown in greenhouses by farmers of Bobojon Gafurov district. According to the information of the officials of the field, currently there are 205 greenhouses operating in the area of 27 hectares in Bobojon Gafurov district. Taking into account the needs of the times, farmers of the district have increased the area of new type greenhouses and are trying to increase the production of products in all seasons of the year and in this way contribute to the supply of the market with quality products.