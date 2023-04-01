Submit Release
Sweden congratulates Finland on NATO membership

SWEDEN, April 1 - All NATO member countries have now ratified Finland’s application, and Finland will thereby become a full member in the coming days.

“We’re delighted for Finland. This is an important step forward for our sister country, and becoming members will strengthen the security of both Finland and Sweden. But just as Finland has stated, their membership is not complete until Sweden is also a member,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström.

The Government is continuing to work for Sweden to become a NATO member as well.

“The Government will now work tirelessly for Sweden to become a member as well, and our goal remains for Sweden to become a NATO member in connection with the Vilnius Summit,” says Mr Billström.

Sweden congratulates Finland on NATO membership

