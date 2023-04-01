Opening of "Somon Plaza" shopping, service and residential complex in Khujand city

TAJIKISTAN, April 1 - On April 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the shopping, service and residential complex "Somon Plaza" on Ismoili Somoni Avenue in Khujand.

The complex was built with a modern design and meeting the standards of the field of architecture and urban planning by the domestic businessman - the head of the "Hamdasti-2013" LLC Islomjon Soliev as part of the development and creative activities plan dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. The facility consists of two 13-story buildings adding to the beauty of the administrative center of Sughd Province.

In the basement and the first two floors of the first building of the complex, the diagnostic and treatment center "Dastai dil" has been established. The center was established with the financing of local businessman Nasim Mirpochoev in cooperation with doctors and investors of the Republic of Uzbekistan and is equipped with the latest medical equipment.

The installed devices and equipment are produced by reputable German, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and American companies. In the healthcare facility, full diagnosis and treatment of the heart and blood vessels of the human body is carried out. The "VI-plane" angiography installed here is considered to be the latest medical equipment and was imported to Tajikistan for the first time. With this equipment, it is possible to fully diagnose and treat the heart and blood vessels of the human body without surgery and anesthesia in a short period of time.

The list of other equipment, such as ultrasound, artificial respiration device, X-ray, etc., is also the latest, with each of them, accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of patients is possible.

Reception, diagnosis and treatment of patients in the center is done with a centralized electronic system. This system helps to save the time of patients and doctors and other staff of the center. The intensive care unit is equipped with functional beds and other modern medical equipment.

During the presentation to the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, it was informed that the doctor's offices, laboratory, X-ray room, disinfection and washing rooms, canteen with 60 seats, meeting room and archive of the facility are also modernly equipped using the most advanced technology. The center has the necessary conditions for the internship of students and postgraduates in the field. In the lecture hall, the monitor is connected online to the diagnostic, surgical and treatment rooms, through which practical classes are conducted.

Also, a separate training angiography device has been installed for future doctors, which is considered a new and leading practice in the country. Qualified local specialists, doctors from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan work in the Diagnostic and Treatment Center "Dastai dil". Doctors of the center work closely with medical specialists from the republics of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and constantly exchange experience with each other.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that now the center has 70 people with permanent jobs and good salaries, and the founders plan to increase the number of employees to 100 in the future by expanding the scope of activities.

The laboratory of the center consists of five rooms, in which 35 types of medical analysis are carried out on time and with the highest quality using the latest devices and equipment.

There are 120 treatment and hospitalization and auxiliary rooms in the diagnostic and treatment center "Dasta dil", and medical services are provided to 100 needy people a day. It is possible to treat 50 patients at a time.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, praised the initiative of the businessmen and interpreted the establishment of another modern diagnostic and treatment facility equipped with the latest medical equipment in the city of Khujand as an important factor in protecting the health of the population.

The upper floors of the structure are designed as residential apartments. There are 126 1-, 2- and 3-room apartments in the building. The facility is connected to heating and a separate electricity line. According to the plan, 5 more high-rise residential buildings will be built here, as well as the construction of a sports ground, a playground for children and a place for residents to relax.