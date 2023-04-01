Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins Official Selection Award on Film Freeway (2023) in Rome, Italy

Congratulations! "organized labor" wins our Hemingway award for April 12, 2023.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins Official Selection Award on Film Freeway (2023) in Rome, Italy.

Having produced and seen opera since I was in high-school EVERY performance that goes well is a miracle. There have been disasters at The Met, NY City Opera between management and singers; directors and designers; stage-hands and stage managers and Off-Broadway. Don't break a leg is often in play on or off-stage.

Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) chronicles 30 years of some of these. Break a leg but look 3 times in all directions., believe me

My Projects - AuthorHouse
Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006
Daniel P. Quinn
Genre :BIO026000ISBN
Format Price Status 97814259263046x9
Perfect Bound Softcover $19.99 Title Live

This was our 4th Award since 2022 (as noted below). “Sweet Democracy Film Awards was created by the production team that made the latest film with Nobel Prize-winning writer Dario Fo and co-producer of ‘City of God’ 4 Oscar Nominations in Italy.
Thank you so much.

Kind Regards

Terry Morla, Cannes - France

ArtsPR links AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) by thanking Sanjay Agnihotri who first published GLORIA V. (Local Knowledge) and Francine Trevens who re-published THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES in Short Plays To Long Remember (TnT).

American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com)
BEST BOOK
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
February 9, 2023
Award Winner Book

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

