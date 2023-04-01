Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins Official Selection Award on Film Freeway (2023) in Rome, Italy
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins Official Selection Award on Film Freeway (2023) in Rome, Italy.
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) wins award on Film Freeway as best book in 2023 in Rome, Italy.
Having produced and seen opera since I was in high-school EVERY performance that goes well is a miracle. There have been disasters at The Met, NY City Opera between management and singers; directors and designers; stage-hands and stage managers and Off-Broadway. Don't break a leg is often in play on or off-stage.
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) chronicles 30 years of some of these. Break a leg but look 3 times in all directions., believe me
My Projects - AuthorHouse
Exits and Entrances: Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006
Daniel P. Quinn
Genre :BIO026000ISBN
Format Price Status 97814259263046x9
Perfect Bound Softcover $19.99 Title Live
This was our 4th Award since 2022 (as noted below). “Sweet Democracy Film Awards was created by the production team that made the latest film with Nobel Prize-winning writer Dario Fo and co-producer of ‘City of God’ 4 Oscar Nominations in Italy.
Thank you so much.
Kind Regards
Terry Morla, Cannes - France
ArtsPR links AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) by thanking Sanjay Agnihotri who first published GLORIA V. (Local Knowledge) and Francine Trevens who re-published THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES in Short Plays To Long Remember (TnT).
American Phantasmagoria (Lulu.com)
BEST BOOK
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
February 9, 2023
Award Winner Book
Sergio Basso
