Williston Barracks / DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident 

  

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

NEWS RELEASE 

        

CASE#: 23A1001987 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                         

STATION: Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111 

  

DATE/TIME: April 1st, 2023, at 0248 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South bound – MM 76.8 

VIOLATION: DUI #1 

  

ACCUSED: William Judge               

AGE: 22 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On April 1st, 2023, at approximately 0248 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle in the median at Mile Marker 76.8 on Interstate 89 Southbound in the town of Richmond.  Troopers along with the Williston Police Department were able to make contact with the operator, who was identified as William Judge (22) of Windsor.  While speaking with Judge, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.  Judge was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  Judge was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 20, 2023 at 0815 to answer to the charge of DUI #1. 

  

  

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: April 20, 2023 at 0815 hours         

COURT: Chittenden 

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED 

  

  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111

 

Williston Barracks / DUI#1

