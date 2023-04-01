Williston Barracks / DUI#1

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,860 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1001987
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 1st, 2023, at 0248 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South bound – MM 76.8
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: William Judge
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 1st, 2023, at approximately 0248 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle in the median at Mile Marker 76.8 on Interstate 89 Southbound in the town of Richmond. Troopers along with the Williston Police Department were able to make contact with the operator, who was identified as William Judge (22) of Windsor. While speaking with Judge, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Judge was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Judge was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 20, 2023 at 0815 to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 20, 2023 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
