Senate Bill 474 Printer's Number 580

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,847 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 580
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
474
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,
COLLETT, DILLON, KANE, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND SAVAL, MARCH 31, 2023
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 31, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 16, 1992 (P.L.1144, No.150),
entitled "An act regulating credit services; prohibiting
certain activities; providing for certain information to be
given to buyers, for the contents of contracts and for
enforcement; prohibiting advance fees by loan brokers; and
providing penalties," further providing for prohibited
activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 16, 1992
(P.L.1144, No.150), known as the Credit Services Act, is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 3. Prohibited activities.
A credit services organization and its salespersons, agents
and representatives who sell or attempt to sell the services of
a credit services organization shall not do any of the
following:
* * *
(6) (i) Based on sexual orientation, gender identity or
expression:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20