Senate Bill 474 Printer's Number 580

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 16, 1992 (P.L.1144, No.150),

entitled "An act regulating credit services; prohibiting

certain activities; providing for certain information to be

given to buyers, for the contents of contracts and for

enforcement; prohibiting advance fees by loan brokers; and

providing penalties," further providing for prohibited

activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 16, 1992

(P.L.1144, No.150), known as the Credit Services Act, is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 3. Prohibited activities.

A credit services organization and its salespersons, agents

and representatives who sell or attempt to sell the services of

a credit services organization shall not do any of the

following:

* * *

(6) (i) Based on sexual orientation, gender identity or

expression:

