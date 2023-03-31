Submit Release
Senate Bill 474 Printer's Number 580

PENNSYLVANIA, March 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 580

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

474

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KEARNEY, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,

COLLETT, DILLON, KANE, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND SAVAL, MARCH 31, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 31, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 16, 1992 (P.L.1144, No.150),

entitled "An act regulating credit services; prohibiting

certain activities; providing for certain information to be

given to buyers, for the contents of contracts and for

enforcement; prohibiting advance fees by loan brokers; and

providing penalties," further providing for prohibited

activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 16, 1992

(P.L.1144, No.150), known as the Credit Services Act, is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 3. Prohibited activities.

A credit services organization and its salespersons, agents

and representatives who sell or attempt to sell the services of

a credit services organization shall not do any of the

following:

* * *

(6) (i) Based on sexual orientation, gender identity or

expression:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

