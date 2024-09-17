Submit Release
Senate Resolution 333 Printer's Number 1885

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1885

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

333

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, LANGERHOLC, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, MARTIN,

BROOKS, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, CULVER, ROTHMAN, VOGEL,

LAUGHLIN AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Celebrating the 77th anniversary of the United States Air Force

and the Air National Guard.

WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was originally created

on August 1, 1907, as the Aeronautical Division of the United

States Army Signal Corps; and

WHEREAS, The United States Air Force became the United States

Army Air Forces in 1941 and functionally acted as an independent

branch during World War II; and

WHEREAS, President Truman signed the National Security Act on

July 26, 1947, aboard his VC-54C presidential aircraft named

Sacred Cow; and

WHEREAS, The first Secretary of the Air Force, W. Stuart

Symington, was sworn in on September 18, 1947, marking the

official birth of the United States Air Force and Air National

Guard; and

WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was newly independent

and unprepared when the Korean War began and, despite this,

