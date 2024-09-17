Senate Resolution 333 Printer's Number 1885

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1885 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 333 Session of 2024 INTRODUCED BY DUSH, LANGERHOLC, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, MARTIN, BROOKS, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, CULVER, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 17, 2024 A RESOLUTION Celebrating the 77th anniversary of the United States Air Force and the Air National Guard. WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was originally created on August 1, 1907, as the Aeronautical Division of the United States Army Signal Corps; and WHEREAS, The United States Air Force became the United States Army Air Forces in 1941 and functionally acted as an independent branch during World War II; and WHEREAS, President Truman signed the National Security Act on July 26, 1947, aboard his VC-54C presidential aircraft named Sacred Cow; and WHEREAS, The first Secretary of the Air Force, W. Stuart Symington, was sworn in on September 18, 1947, marking the official birth of the United States Air Force and Air National Guard; and WHEREAS, The United States Air Force was newly independent and unprepared when the Korean War began and, despite this, 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

