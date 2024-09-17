Senate Bill 1131 Printer's Number 1887
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - happens, as provided in this section, the vacancy shall be
filled within 15 additional days by the vacancy board.] Vacancy
board.--
(1) A vacancy board shall be convened to fill any
vacancy within 15 days if the council of any borough, for any
reason, fails to fill a vacancy after 30 days. Council may
vote to convene the vacancy board within 30 days of a vacancy
if the council is unable, for any reason, to fill the vacancy
and provides the justification in a public meeting.
(2) The vacancy board shall consist of the council,
exclusive of the mayor, and one registered elector of the
borough who shall be appointed by the council at the
council's first meeting each calendar year or as soon as
practical and who shall act as chair of the vacancy board.
THE CHAIR OF THE VACANCY BOARD SHALL NOT VOTE FOR HIMSELF OR
HERSELF TO FILL THE VACANCY IN AN ELECTIVE BOROUGH OFFICE.
(3) The vacancy board shall appoint a registered elector
of the borough, or ward in the case of a ward office, to hold
the office, if the term continues that long, until the first
Monday in January after the first municipal election
occurring more than 60 days after the vacancy occurs, at
which election an eligible individual shall be elected to the
office for the remainder of the term.
(d) [Board petition.--If the vacancy is not filled by the
vacancy board within 15 days, the] Vacancy board petition.--The
vacancy board chair shall, or, in the case of a vacancy in the
chair, the remaining members of the vacancy board shall,
petition the court of common pleas to fill the vacancy by the
appointment of a registered elector of the borough, or ward in
the case of a ward, to hold the office, if the term continues
20240SB1131PN1887 - 3 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.