Dr. Mary South, MD, MHA is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction.
Dr. Mary South has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. South strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. Mary South is a committed urogynecologist at Northeast Ohio Urogynecology. She is also the host of the podcast "Girl Problems" on Spotify. With roots in the northeastern Ohio community, Dr. South is dedicated to providing exceptional care to the women in her area. Her education path began at The College of Wooster and led her to obtain a medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. She also holds a master's degree in health administration from the University of Cincinnati. Her passion for women's health motivated her to complete a rigorous obstetrics and gynecology residency at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. While in residency, Dr. South was named chief resident as well as the recipient of the 2004 Robert A. Ross Research Award.
Dr. South is a lifelong learner who has always been eager to expand her knowledge and expertise. In pursuit of this, she embarked on a fellowship at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, where she delved into various aspects of medicine. Along the way and over the years, she has published various peer-reviewed journal articles, contributed chapters to several books, and presented award-winning educational videos on surgical techniques at national medical conferences. Dr. South is a trailblazer in her field and has served in various capacities, including as division director for the female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery division at the University of Cincinnati, where she also co-directed a fellowship program.
When she’s not helping patients with their women’s health concerns, Dr. South enjoys spending quality time with her husband and their three children, hiking in the metro parks, and biking.
