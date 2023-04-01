Public asked to avoid recreating on a trail near Georgetown due to an aggressive moose

An aggressive moose has been reported on a popular winter trail near Georgetown. Members of the public have had recent encounters with this moose on the groomed trail extending beyond the parking area where Georgetown Canyon Road ends and Caribou-Targhee National Forest Road 102 begins. This part of the trail is groomed and maintained for winter recreationists, however Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public to please consider recreating elsewhere.

“We know it's tough to ask people who enjoy this trail to recreate somewhere else, but avoiding this area is in the interest of both public safety and concern for the moose’s well-being,” says Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region.

Though incidents with moose are usually rare, moose can be defensive if startled. In this case, the moose is dealing with harsh winter conditions and likely finds the groomed trail easy to navigate, and that is creating some conflicts for trail users.

“The moose has to be as tired of this long winter as everyone else is,” says Jackson. “Dealing with snowy conditions and human disturbance, it sounds like this moose has reached its tipping point and isn’t being tolerant of those who get too close!”

Though public safety is the main issue, Fish and Game is also concerned about the moose itself. The stress of being disturbed by trail users—even when unintentional—can cause the moose to burn its remaining energy reserves necessary to survive this severe and prolonged winter. In fact, Fish and Game is asking recreationists throughout the Southeast Region to give wintering wildlife their space and to consider avoiding areas used by wintering big game animals until winter conditions improve.

So, in spite of your best efforts to avoid moose on a trail, what do you do if you encounter one?

Keep your distance, at least three car lengths between you and the moose. Never approach a moose, especially a female with her young.



If recreating with dogs, maintain control of your pets with leashes and don’t allow them to chase moose or other wildlife. In fact, its unlawful to allow dogs to chase wildlife.



A moose will often bluff by pawing the ground and licking its lips. If it lowers its ears, a charge is likely forthcoming!



If a moose charges, run. Try to keep a tree or other object between you and the moose, or climb a tree if necessary.



If you find yourself on the ground, curl in a ball and do your best to protect your face and head. Try not to make noise. Moose charge because they perceive you as a threat. If you are curled up on the ground quietly, you will likely appear less threatening.



Discharging a can of bear spray may also deter a charging moose.

If you have any questions about recreating around wildlife or if you have a wildlife encounter to report in southeast Idaho, please contact Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.