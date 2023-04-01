Idaho’s China Trade Office VisitApr10

StartApril 10, 2023 MTAll day eventEndApril 21, 2023 MTAll day event
Looking to expand your businesses export opportunities?
Idaho’s China Trade Office Manager, Tara Qu will be visiting Idaho April 10 – 21 and scheduling meetings with Idaho businesses during that time.
Idaho’s China Trade Office Services include:
- Providing and analyzing market information and research
- Scheduling overseas appointments
- Importing/sourcing information
- Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows
- Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
- Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence
Interested? Schedule your meeting now by contacting Tina Salisbury at Idaho Commerce.