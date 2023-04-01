Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,768 in the last 365 days.

Idaho’s China Trade Office VisitApr10

StartApril 10, 2023 MTAll day eventEndApril 21, 2023 MTAll day event

Looking to expand your businesses export opportunities?

Idaho’s China Trade Office Manager, Tara Qu will be visiting Idaho April 10 – 21 and scheduling meetings with Idaho businesses during that time.

Idaho’s China Trade Office Services include:

  • Providing and analyzing market information and research
  • Scheduling overseas appointments
  • Importing/sourcing information
  • Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows
  • Maintaining relationships with international government agencies
  • Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

Interested? Schedule your meeting now by contacting Tina Salisbury at Idaho Commerce.

You just read:

Idaho’s China Trade Office VisitApr10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more