Idaho’s China Trade Office VisitApr10

Looking to expand your businesses export opportunities?

Idaho’s China Trade Office Manager, Tara Qu will be visiting Idaho April 10 – 21 and scheduling meetings with Idaho businesses during that time.

Idaho’s China Trade Office Services include:

Providing and analyzing market information and research

Scheduling overseas appointments

Importing/sourcing information

Promoting Idaho products and services at trade shows

Maintaining relationships with international government agencies

Conducting buyer pre-qualification and due diligence

Interested? Schedule your meeting now by contacting Tina Salisbury at Idaho Commerce.