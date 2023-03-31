March 31 Storm Will Affect All of Illinois

ILLINOIS, March 31 - Springfield -The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) advises everyone in Illinois to be prepared for the worst as a large—and potentially severe—storm system approaches. "The entire state will be affected and this is one of the worst predicted storms we've seen in years," warned IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "If you have a weather radio, I would definitely pull that out.

Everyone in the family needs to know where to go in the case of damaging hail, heavy rain and flooding, strong winds, and tornadoes."





IEMA has been coordinating with the National Weather Service and local jurisdictions since the storm was identified. "We pre-coordinate to alert our partners throughout the state plus the public so that we can immediately assess any damage and pursue assistance," said Tate-Nadeau.

"IEMA appreciates Gov. JB Pritzker's office for working with us so that any needed programs and services can be accessed quickly if we experience significant destruction."





Forecasters say this storm is expanding, and that several tornadoes with long damage tracks are possible. Illinois averages 53 tornadoes per year and ranks fourth in the United States for the most tornadoes per square mile.





IEMA also recommends that you:

Have a plan for yourself, your family, your workplace. Does everyone know where to go if sirens go off or alerts go to cell phones? How will you communicate if there's no cell phone service? Do you know the difference between a watch, warning, and emergency? If you have plans for the time when a storm is expected to hit, how will you know if the event is cancelled or can you decide not to go?

Know how to stay informed. Have a battery-operated radio with fresh batteries. Make sure at least one person in your family is monitoring the forecast. Enact weather alerts on your phone through your local emergency management agency or a news outlet.

Be prepared at home. Know how to shut off electricity, gas, and water. Compile an emergency kit and "go bag" to help your family for at least three days during extended power outages or evacuations. Water Non-perishable food Flashlight and batteries Cash Cell phone charger Paper towels and disinfectant wipes Medicine Anything else you might need for 3 days! Have flashlights with fresh batteries ready. Generators should only be run outside, never indoors or in enclosed spaces. Insure your property and possessions. Keep all important records and documents in a secure waterproof container. Make an inventory of possessions using lists and photos/videos.









