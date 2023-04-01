Governor Hobbs Announces Reorganization of Leadership Roles

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,783 in the last 365 days.
PHOENIX – Governor Hobbs today announced the reorganization of her leadership team to continue delivering on her commitment to create an Arizona for Everyone. Over the past three months, the Governor and her team have assessed the administration’s organizational needs, consulted with the National Governors Association, and implemented best practices from other states to ensure they are best positioned to meet the needs of the people Governor Hobbs was elected to serve.
Changes include:
Will Gaona will serve as the Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff;
Jennifer Loredo will serve as the Director of Policy, Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs;
Tracy Lopes will serve as the Director of Community and Constituent Engagement;
A new Director of Communications will be announced next week.