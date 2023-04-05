Pioneertown Set to Inaugurate Sam the Goat as Ceremonial Mayor on April 15
On April 15, 2023, the Friends of Pioneertown 501c3 and The Pioneertown Wild West Theater 501c3 will be hosting the inauguration ceremony of Sam the Goat as the ceremonial mayor of Pioneertown. Sam, a resident of Mane Street, is well-known in the area and can often be seen hanging around the Goat Soap shop. The deputy mayor is Calico Cairn, a cairn terrier.
The inauguration will be held at the Pioneertown Wild West Theater ( 53722 Pioneertown Rd studio a, Pioneertown, CA 92268 ) at 11am. After the ceremony, the Bravados will be performing their monthly western gun fighter show. All are invited to attend this free event, with donations welcome.
This is a great opportunity to show your support for the local community, and witness the unique inauguration of Sam the Goat as the ceremonial mayor of Pioneertown. We look forward to seeing you there!
