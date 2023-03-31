TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be closed by the Metropolitan Police Department to vehicle traffic on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue, SW

For a list of street closures enacted by the United States Park Police, please reference this news release: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/uspp/2023-cherry-blossom-10-mile-race.htm.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.