ASHTHON JONES DROPS HOT NEW SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO "POP OUT" - A MUST-LISTEN FOR R&B LOVERS

ashthon jones 3 Ashthon Jones Ashthon Jones 2

Grammy Award-winning singer and American Idol sensation, Ashthon Jones

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award-winning singer and American Idol sensation Ashthon Jones, is making a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of her electrifying new single and music video, "Pop Out." Hailing from the heart of Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, Jones has been captivating audiences worldwide with her soulful, powerhouse vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Fusing the gospel and R&B sounds that influenced her upbringing, "Pop Out" is set to be the next chart-topping hit for the talented singer-songwriter.

"Pop Out" is an irresistible blend of contemporary R&B and classic soul, showcasing Ashthon's unique style and artistic versatility. This high-energy track will have fans dancing and singing along from the very first listen. With its infectious melody and sultry lyrics, "Pop Out" encapsulates the essence of Ashthon Jones as an artist - a force to be reckoned with in the world of R&B.

The music video for "Pop Out" is nothing short of spectacular. Directed by an acclaimed music video director, the visual masterpiece tells a story of love, passion, and empowerment. Set in various urban landscapes, the music video features stunning choreography and stylish wardrobe choices that truly bring the song to life. Fans can expect a cinematic experience that complements the magnetic energy of the track.

Ashthon Jones' rise to stardom began when she captured the hearts of millions during her unforgettable stint on American Idol. Since then, her illustrious career has gone from strength to strength. With a Grammy Award under her belt and several chart-topping hits, Jones has cemented her place as one of the most sought-after R&B talents of her generation.

Growing up in a musical household, Ashthon Jones was exposed to the rich and diverse sounds of gospel and R&B from an early age. It was her connection to these soulful genres that allowed her to develop her distinct style, blending the powerful emotions of gospel with the sultry allure of R&B. This unique fusion of sounds and styles is evident in "Pop Out," a track that pays homage to Jones' musical roots while showcasing her growth as an artist.

Collaborating with some of the most respected names in the industry, Ashthon Jones has crafted a sound that is both fresh and timeless. Her music transcends genres, appealing to fans of R&B, soul, pop, and even hip-hop. With "Pop Out," Jones continues to push the boundaries of modern music, establishing herself as a creative force in the entertainment world.

"Pop Out" will be available for streaming and download across all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music. The highly anticipated music video will premiere on Ashthon Jones' official YouTube channel; you can follow Ashthon on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and updates on upcoming performances and projects.

As the latest addition to her growing discography, "Pop Out" is a testament to Ashthon Jones' dedication to her craft and her unwavering passion for creating music that resonates with listeners on a deeply emotional level. With its undeniable energy and evocative storytelling, "Pop Out" is poised to become a staple of R&B playlists and an anthem for fans around the globe.

Don't miss out on the release of Ashthon Jones' new single and music video, "Pop Out." Stay tuned to all major music platforms and social media channels for the latest.