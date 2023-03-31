Beginning of fish farming in Zafarobod district

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - On March 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, officially launched a fishery in Zafarobod district by pressing a symbolic button.

The first fish were released into the fish ponds.

Farms of commercial cooperatives "Sakhovati Kurush" and "Mir Temur" started to establish fish breeding ponds using a suitable site on the banks of the Syrdarya River.

According to the project, the equipment of the ponds is manufactured in the People's Republic of China and is built using the floating method, that is, with the rise and fall of the water level, these ponds contribute to the physiological life of fish.

The number of fishing ponds is 10, each measuring 5 meters by 2.5 meters, installed in the "Farhod" water supply channel.

At the first stage, 20,000 fish will grow in these ponds, and according to the business plan of the entrepreneurs, the type and quantity of fish will be increased.

This is the first fish farm in Zafarobod district, and the Head of state gave instructions and advice to farmers and entrepreneurs to use the favorable conditions of the banks of the Syrdarya and the areas adjacent to the irrigation facilities of the district to create fish ponds.

Farmers and entrepreneurs are motivated to establish farms and fish ponds using the established privileges and reliefs.

During his working trips, the Head of state laid the foundations for the establishment of farms and fish ponds in a number of cities and districts of the Sughd Province.

In recent years, fishery has been developing in the region, until now there are 33 fish farms with 43222 hectares of fish ponds.

The production of fish meat has periodically increased, and in 2022, 894 tons of fish meat was produced in the region.

The establishment and organization of such fish farms and ponds contributes to the development of the industry, the increase of industrial fish and the supply of the domestic market with dietary fish meat.