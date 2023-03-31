Putting into operation of drinking water line to supply 1800 people of Zerafshan village of Zafarobod district

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Zerafshan, Zafarobod district, Sughd Province, put a drinking water line into operation.

It was reported that drinking water was produced in this area by building a vertical well at a depth of 150 meters using a special water pump, and as a result more than 430 families, i.e. 1800 people of the village of Zerafshan, got access to clean drinking water.

At the same time, the educational and health institutions of this village were provided with high-quality drinking water through the drinking water line.

With the construction of the drinking water line, the previous problems of Zerafshan village of Zafarobod district regarding the supply of drinking water were solved.

In the light of the noble initiatives of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, with the funding of the executive body of state authority of Sughd Province and local authorities, a drinking water line with a length of more than 2 kilometers was built in this village, and water lines were brought to all the streets and neighborhoods of Zerafshan village, and water points were established.

The implementation of a number of investment projects for the supply of drinking water in the cities and districts of the country is a testimony to the fact that the issue of the provision of drinking water is being resolved every year.

Providing the inhabitants of Zerafshan village of Zafarobod district with ecologically clean drinking water is the result of state independence and the implementation of instructions and orders of the highest leadership of the State and Government. The population of Zerafshan village expressed their gratitude to the Head of state for this gift.