Launching of water supply line and beginning of cotton planting in Zafarobod district

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - In continuation of working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited Zafarobod district, commissioned a water supply line and visited the new intensive and super-intensive gardens in the horticulture cooperative "Sakhovati Kurush".

Also, in the "Nur Temur" commercial cooperative, Leader of the Nation started cotton planting and visited the exhibition of agricultural seeds.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon was the first to put the water supply line into use in Zarrez area of rural community named after Abdurrahmani Jomi of the district.

It was reported that 2 water lines from the Syrdarya River to the agricultural lands at a distance of 980 meters first and 620 meters second, in total - 1600 meters with the installation of polyethylene pipes with a diameter of 355 mm were built by the businessman at the cost of 1.5 million somoni. 1700 cubic meters of water are released every hour through them.

Through the new water supply facility, 200 hectares of agricultural lands of "Sakhovati Kurush" and "Nur Temur" farms will be irrigated, and the lands of Zarrez area will be supplied with clean water.

Businessmen and farmers have brought more than 200 hectares of abandoned and unused land into agricultural circulation by completing this measure and carrying out smoothing and cultivation of land in this region. Agricultural crops have not been produced in the lands of this region for more than 30 years due to the failure of the "Mehnat" water pumping station.

Last year, cotton, grain, alfalfa crops were planted on the lands that were brought into agricultural circulation, new intensive gardens were built, and this year's season has been extended to spring sowing.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon started the cotton planting campaign in one of the plots of land of "Nur Temur" commercial cooperative.

Along with the creation of intensive and super-intensive orchards, the cultivation of grain, oilseeds and fodder, the farmers in this region plan to increase the volume of cotton production.

The volume of cotton production should be increased by updating the equipment and engines of water pumping stations in the farms of Zafarobod district. Farmers of the district have the opportunity to increase the productivity and volume of cotton production and contribute to the implementation of the State Cotton Development Program, which will increase profitability and raise the standard of living of the district residents.

Entrepreneurs and farmers of commercial horticulture cooperative "Sakhovati Kurush" in Zarrez area in 2022 built an intensive orchard of apples and peaches on the area of 5 hectares. In the season of this year, with the use and introduction of modern technology, they are continuing to build an intensive garden on the area of 2 hectares, and they are building a super-intensive orchard of apples and black plums on the area of 5 hectares.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon visited the super intensive garden and appreciated the initiative of entrepreneurs and specialists.

According to the technology, a super-intensive garden was created with the participation and recommendation of domestic and foreign specialists, seedlings were planted according to the scheme of 80 centimeters by 4 meters, and 16 thousand saplings were planted on an area of 5 hectares.

Based on the technology and physiological requirements of horticulture, 1,000 native apple and plum seedlings have been planted in this area for pollination of garden seedlings.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while meeting and talking with entrepreneurs and specialists, emphasized that in the conditions of the progress of science and technology, in order to increase the volume of fruit and grape production and enhance the quality and standard of fruit in each region and in the country as a whole, the area of intensive and super-intensive orchards and vineyards should be expanded.