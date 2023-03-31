Opening of Health Center of Zerafshan village of Jomi rural community of Zafarobod district after repair and reconstruction

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - Within the framework of his visit to the cities and districts of Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the Health Center in the village of Zerafshan, Jomi rural community, Zafarobod district.

Construction and renovation work on this healthcare facility started in October 2022. The contractor of the facility is "SMU-1" Limited Liability Company.

The building of the Health Center of Zerafshan village of Jomi rural community is one-story and consists of 3 halls, 9 rooms, including rooms of family doctors, examination of women's diseases, administration of drugs, vaccination, analysis and testing laboratory, circumcision of children, ultrasound examination, delivery and post-delivery.

After the repair and renovation, the possibilities and conditions of diagnosis and treatment in the Health Center of Zerafshan village have been improved by introducing and equipping modern medical equipment, objects, and other necessary equipment in accordance with the requirements of the time.

Thanks to the activity of Zerafshan village Health Center, 9 people, including 1 doctor, 6 mid-level medical workers, 1 junior medical worker and a farmer are provided with permanent job and good salary.

Most of the specialists working in this health center are residents of this village.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon instructed the specialists of Zerafshan village Health Center and regional and district health officials to faithfully serve residents in their professional activities. They were urged to use modern and popular methods of diagnosis and treatment of patients and provide medical services at the required level.

It is worth noting that after the renovation, the appearance, interior of the building, diagnostic and treatment rooms and other types of medical services of the Zerafshan village Health Center have completely changed, have been rendered spacious and beautiful, the surroundings are green, flowery and pleasant.