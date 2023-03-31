Opening of comprehensive secondary education institution No. 3 of Zafarobod district

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to Sughd Province, in the village of Zerafshan, Jomi rural community, Zafarobod district, put in commission the building of comprehensive secondary education institution No. 3 named after Loiq Sherali.

The project building and other facilities of the comprehensive secondary education institution No. 3 on an area of 1.5 hectares were built with the financing of the executive body of state authority of Sughd Province, the order of the main construction department of the region. Construction work has been completed by the workers and specialists of LLCs "Sokhtmoni Zafarobod", "Olamafruz 2016", "Ejozi hunar", "Cirus" and "Manzili ozod".

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that the building of the institution consists of 2 floors, 14 classrooms, 4 laboratories, a kitchen, a sports hall and a meeting hall with 250 seats. All technical classrooms and laboratories are equipped with modern equipment and facilities, and favorable conditions have been created for conducting classes and activities at a high level.

The building of this educational institution was built within the framework of the educational policy of the Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon with a modern design, and 1000 students are educated in it in two shifts.

30 teachers are engaged in education and upbringing of children in the institution.

In the new building of the institution, classrooms have been prepared for conducting classes at the standard level. In particular, the classroom of military defense is equipped with equipment and visual aids according to the regulations and helps to increase the sense of patriotism of students.

In order to attract more young people to sports and physical education, a modern sports hall has been built in the new institution. Using these modern facilities, students play various sports, including volleyball, basketball, futsal, table tennis, etc.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the classrooms and technical offices and all the conditions provided, and had a free and sincere conversation with the teachers and students of the institution.

The Head of state guided the students to make effective use of the favorable conditions, to learn good knowledge and in the future to do meritorious service for the development of the society and their Motherland.

In the courtyard of the institution, a modern sports field has been built with a modern design to attract students and villagers to football.

Fruit-bearing and decorative trees and colorful flowers are planted around the institution, which adds a special charm to the appearance of the building.