Meeting with leaders and activists of Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, March 31 - On March 31, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a working meeting with the leaders and activists of the Sughd Province.

During the meeting, the Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon discussed the results of his visit to a number of cities and districts of the region and the implementation of the instructions and orders of the Government of the country.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, taking into account the current state of the world and the changes and developments of the planet, in order to prevent and reduce the influence of external factors on the country's economy, set specific tasks for the members of the Government of the Republic and the leadership of the executive bodies of state authority of the cities and districts of the Sughd Province

In connection with political crises in today's world, regional conflicts, economic and trade sanctions and the increase in the price of products in world markets, which has a negative impact on the economic and social situation of almost all the countries of the world, including Tajikistan, to the heads of ministries and departments, the executive bodies of state authority of the regions and cities and districts, including the Sughd Province, were instructed to take urgent measures using the available opportunities and resources to fully ensure the implementation of national and regional strategies and programs, including the Action Plan of the Government of the country to prevent the impact of potential risks on the national economy.

It was ordered to ensure the abundance of the domestic consumer market with basic necessities and to organize its sufficient stock, to prevent unjustified price increases, to establish regular and stable activities of the national economy, to continue construction, to create new jobs, attract domestic and foreign capital, effectively use existing and additional sources of development and other measures.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon emphasized that the practice of producing as much as possible and storing the necessary food for two years in every family should become a mandatory and common practice.

It was emphasized that another issue that should be given primary attention is the necessity of replanting on water lands.

Due to the failure of irrigation networks, lack of water and unsatisfactory agricultural work, 2100 hectares of land in Sughd Province are still out of agricultural circulation.

The President of the country ordered that this problem should be solved as soon as possible.

Currently, 17 state investment projects are being implemented within the region, within which 2.3 billion somoni have been spent so far.

Honorable Head of state Emomali Rahmon instructed the management of Sughd Province, its cities and districts and relevant ministries and departments to constantly control the effective implementation of state investment projects, in particular, the quality construction of planned facilities, the purchase and targeted use of machinery and equipment, and immediately eliminate the shortcomings in the implementation of projects.

In connection with the process of rapid industrialization of the country, the leaders of the executive bodies of state authority of Sughd Province and its cities and districts were obliged to expand their activities in order to implement this strategic goal of creating enterprises for the processing of raw materials and the production of final products.

The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies received an order from the Head of state to take strict measures together with the local executive bodies of state authority and investors to revitalize the activities of existing enterprises and to restore defunct enterprises, and to take measures for the development of export of products.

For the development of tourism and folk crafts, the executive authorities of the Sughd Province, its cities and districts, the ministries of industry and new technologies, culture, and the Committee for Tourism Development were obliged to take the necessary measures for the development of folk crafts and their presentation as much as possible in domestic and international events.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, ordered the leadership of Sughd Province, its cities and districts and the Ministry of Education and Science to implement additional measures for the construction of preschool education institutions, including the organization of child development centers, in order to solve the issues of social spheres, including education and health care.

Officials of the region and its cities and districts, together with the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of the population, were tasked with increasing employment indicators and rendering local residents into qualified specialists.

After the speech of the Honorable Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, the chairman of Sughd Province, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, and the leaders of the cities and districts of the region reported to the President of the country on the results of the socio-economic development of the region.