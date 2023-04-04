Community Game-Changers Unite to Supercharge the Community Industry at CLIX Spring 2023 (Digital) on April 27, 2023

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Leaders Institute invites community and marketing professionals to its upcoming virtual event, CLIX Spring 2023 (Digital), on April 27, 2023. This virtual event aims to provide community professionals with the latest tools, trends, and best practices to improve their work and drive positive change in their communities.
CLIX Spring 2023 will feature renowned speakers and industry experts who will share their experiences, insights, and strategies to help attendees better understand the challenges and opportunities in the community sector. Participants will also have the chance to network with other community professionals worldwide and learn from their peers.
CLIX Spring 2023 will cover a broad range of topics, including monetizing community relations, stakeholder engagement, diversity and inclusion, enterprise-level content marketing strategies, and leadership development. The webinar will offer practical advice and real-world examples that attendees can apply to their work immediately.
"We are excited to host CLIX Spring 2023 (Digital) and bring together community and marketing professionals from all over the world," said Bill McGlade, President of the Community Leaders Institute. "Our goal is to help community professionals grow, develop their skills, and ultimately create positive change in their communities."
The webinar will be held on April 27, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST. Registration is open to all community and marketing professionals, including non-profit executives, community organizers, volunteer coordinators, and government officials.
The registration fee is
- $29 for First Timers, and the
- Early Bird price is $50 until April 17, 2023
CLIX Spring 2023 (Digital) is part of the Community Leaders Institute's ongoing effort to support and empower community and marketing professionals. CLI offers a range of education, content, and networking opportunities to help businesses, non-profits, foundations, and government agencies achieve their goals.
Presenters include:
Kyle Hagge, Director of Community at Morning Brew
Laís de Oliveira, Founder at Hacking Communities
Todd Nilson, Founder and Community Consultant at Clocktower Advisors
Samantha 'Venia' Logan, Online Community Architect at Socially Constructed
Carolyn Zick, Founder of Bad Axe Enterprises
Kaycee Summers, Outreach Specialist at Inclusive Communication Services
Chris Catania, Head of Community at Esri
Mike Silberg, Founder of Community Pros
