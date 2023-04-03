Book.io and NABU Announce Partnership to Enhance Global Children’s Literacy

Book.io and NABU Announce Global Children's Literacy Partnership
We’re excited about our partnership with NABU to help get more books into the hands of children in underserved areas.”
— Book.io CEO, Joshua Stone
MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of International Children’s Book Day, Book.io, the leader in blockchain books, and NABU, a global non-profit organization whose mission is to eradicate illiteracy, announce their partnership to promote literacy for children around the world.
Book.io sells books on various blockchains, which allows creators to earn immediate revenue from initial and secondary sales. Through this partnership with NABU, creators will now be able to help spread authentic, mother-tongue stories globally to children in their local languages. Authors and publishers will have the option to donate to NABU a percentage of their initial and/or secondary sales through the Book.io platform.
“At Book.io, our vision is to build the future of books, and part of that is having a significant social impact for future generations,” said Book.io CEO, Joshua Stone. “We’re excited about our partnership with NABU to help get more books into the hands of children in underserved areas.”
NABU will use these funds to facilitate their programs to reach their goals of accelerating literacy to 25 million readers in 25+ underserved languages by 2025. Along with the almost 2 million eBook downloads to date into their free mobile reading app, the New York–based non-profit also enables literacy through local reading ambassador programs and partners and training local artists in their Authentic Book Creation Lab on how to digitally author and illustrate books.
“As a leading publisher of mother-tongue books globally for children, we are constantly looking to reach out and work with other authors, illustrators, and innovative book distributors such as Book.io to reach even more children in need and bridge the literacy gap,” said Tanyella Allison, NABU CEO.
NABU continuously adds educational content and eBooks to their mobile app in local languages, currently reaching more than 5.6 million children in areas with little to no access to any educational materials. Each book costs around $1,000 USD to create, so such partnerships with Book.io and their catalog of creators are essential for helping NABU achieve their 2025 literacy outreach goal of 25 million.
Book.io and NABU look forward to a long relationship and the changes they can make together in the world’s reading space.
About NABU
NABU, a 501c3 non-profit organization, is a tech-enabled publisher of multilingual children’s books dedicated to solving the global literacy crisis, so that every child can read and rise to their full potential. Creating culturally responsive, mother-tongue stories more efficiently and at a scale never achieved before, their vision is to provide every child with equitable access to literacy by 2030. More information about NABU is available at www.nabu.org.
About Book.io
Book.io is the leading platform for blockchain ebooks and digital content in the Web3 era. Their proprietary technology, Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), allows all types of media to live perpetually, protected on the blockchain – a seismic shift for blockchain utility. Book.io is working diligently to build an ebook and audiobook marketplace, mobile reading apps, and a publishing portal for independent authors. For more information and to set up your account today, visit https://book.io. Follow their latest news and mints at @Book_io on Twitter.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.