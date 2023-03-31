Road closure at the roundabout on Iowa 150 west of Urbana in Benton County begins on Monday, April 17

Posted on: March 31, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – March 31, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 150 near Urbana you should be aware of an upcoming road closure. Beginning on Monday, April 17 until mid-May, weather permitting, crews will close the roundabout on Iowa 150 west of Urbana at the intersection with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County so crews can resume construction of concrete shoulders and work on erosion control.

During this road closure, motorists will follow a marked detour route using Interstate 380, and Benton County roads D-48 and V-71.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us