Bright Security Announces New Partnership with Snyk

Bright will join as Snyk’s newest technology partner bringing an enhanced Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution to developers
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Security today announced its technology partnership with Snyk, the leader in developer security. The new partnership will enable an integration of Bright’s Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) capabilities into Snyk products strengthening both technologies and enhancing validation of detected vulnerabilities in customer environments.
Bright’s dev-centric DAST scanner empowers AppSec and development teams to shift AppSec testing left and scan for vulnerabilities early on in the SDLC. Snyk’s Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) solutions enable developers to test code as they write it and remediate issues without disrupting the development workflow.
Combining the powers of dev-centric DAST, SAST and SCA technologies will tremendously scale organizations’ ability to find and fix vulnerabilities early as well as throughout the SDLC. Customers will benefit from a comprehensive Shift Left tech-stack that relieves AppSec teams from grinding execution and enables them to focus more on governance and validation.
“This partnership is closely aligned with our mission to shift AppSec testing left and empower developers to do more, while easing the resource pressures on AppSec teams. Our DAST engine is purpose-built to serve both AppSec & Development teams and intended to serve midsize to large customers that require providers to own the entire supply chain of their solutions” said Gadi Bashvitz, Chief Executive Officer at Bright Security. “Having the ability to perform both technical and business logic scans across APIs and WebApps and corroborate results will give developers and security teams more confidence that they are fixing the right issues at the right time. Snyk is highly recognized and respected in the space and we are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with the company.”
“We’re very excited to further our relationship with Bright Security and bring them on as a partner” said Jill Wilkins, Senior Director Global Alliances, Snyk. “As the demand for developer security grows we are always looking to expand our partner ecosystem and help businesses all over the world capitalize on that opportunity. Our latest partnership with Bright will help us continue our mission to empower developers all over the world with dev-first security by offering our mutual customers the ability to integrate Snyk into existing workflows, tools and processes while helping Bright Security accelerate their move to DevSecOps.”
Bright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018. Bright’s mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.
Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards. The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.
About Snyk
Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,200 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.
Snyk is recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 2021, the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 and was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST.
