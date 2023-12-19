Bright Security Featured in G2 Winter Report’s Dynamic Application Security Testing Category
Bright Security is proud to announce its inclusion in the G2 Winter Report from the world’s most extensive and trusted tech marketplace.SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Security is proud to announce its inclusion in the G2 Winter Report from the world’s most extensive and trusted tech marketplace. The listing of Bright in the 2024 Winter report reflects the company’s top-notch review scores on the platform, which empowers users to explore, evaluate, and manage software solutions through genuine, timely reviews, contributing to the comprehensive assessment of the global technology and software landscape.
In the G2 Winter Report, Bright Security has been prominently featured in the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) category, securing a position among the high performers. These rankings are curated based on authentic user feedback, providing insights into the latest market trends in technology and software. Bright Security’s recognition in the high performers category underscores its commitment to delivering a trusted solution, reflected in top customer satisfaction scores.
Bright Security has been listed in the following three sections of the Winter 2024 report:
- Relationship Index for Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
- Grid® Report for Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
- Americas Regional Grid® Report for Dynamic Application Security Testing
Bright Security and its team are dedicated to providing top-notch cybersecurity solutions and the company’s emphasis on quality and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a leader in the competitive landscape of Dynamic Application Security Testing.
About G2
G2 stands as the world’s largest and most trusted tech marketplace where users can discover, review, and manage software. Boasting over 1.8 million user reviews on a vast array of products, G2 is a preeminent platform for business software reviews. With a mission to consumerize business software reviews, G2 has become an essential player in the B2b SaaS landscape. Since its Series D funding round in July 2021, G2 has been valued at $1.1 billion, solidifying its status as a tech unicorn.
About Bright Security
Bright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018, Bright’s mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for security APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.
Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in the 2023 Breakthrough Awards. The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.
