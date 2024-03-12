Bright Security Announces Strategic Partnership with Evanssion to Revolutionize Dev-Centric Enterprise DAST
Bright, a leader in developer-centric DAST, today announced its strategic partnership with Evanssion, a leading cybersecurity and cloud-native distributor.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Security, a leader in developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), today announced its strategic partnership with Evanssion, a leading cybersecurity and cloud-native security distributor. This collaboration aims to address the escalating concerns surrounding application and API vulnerabilities and introduce a modern, efficient approach to security testing throughout the development lifecycle, for customers and partners in the Middle East Region.
According to Gartner, the DAST market is poised to grow at a staggering 27% YoY for the next 5 years. This represents a massive opportunity in the Middle East. In the face of increasing security incidents related to application and API vulnerabilities, the traditional methods of application security have proven inadequate. Recognizing the need for a paradigm shift, industry experts advocate for a 'Shift Left' testing approach. However, a “Shift Left” strategy falls short due to the vast number of developers and the backlog of code requiring scrutiny. Legacy Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solutions exacerbate the problem by lacking a developer-centric focus and often falling short in comprehensive API testing.
Bright Security steps into this gap with a cutting-edge, developer-first solution for web application and API security testing. This innovative DAST solution generates rapid and precise vulnerability reports with minimal false positives. It seamlessly integrates with existing DevOps CI/CD processes, facilitating an efficient security testing approach. Bright Security's solution not only automates vulnerability validation but also provides clear remediation guidelines, allowing developers to concentrate on remediation. By prioritizing based on accurate vulnerability data, the partnership aims to diminish security and technical debt, ultimately enhancing the resilience of applications.
Ahmad Al Qadri, the CEO at Evanssion, said “By joining forces with Bright Security, we aim to usher in a new era of developer-centric security testing, addressing the evolving challenges in application and API security. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower organizations and partners across the Middle East with advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring robust protection in the ever-evolving digital landscape."
Gadi Bashvitz, the CEO at Bright Security, said, "We are excited to partner with Evanssion, further driving a dev-centric approach in application and API security testing. This partnership underscores our dedication to equipping developers everywhere with the necessary tools to build security into their workflows from the ground up. By combining our strengths, we aim to empower organizations in the Middle East to advance their application development security practices. We are looking forward to a long-term collaboration that benefits our existing and future customers."
About Bright Security:
Bright’s mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. We do this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC. Learn more about Bright Security at www.brightsec.com.
About Evanssion:
Evanssion is a value-added distributor (VAD)specialized in delivering Cybersecurity and Cloud-Native Security solutions across the Middle East & Africa. Built on the foundation of identifying and providing early access to technology disruptors from the hotspots of innovation, we proactively work with our customers and partners in addressing their most critical challenges. Headquartered in Dubai, we have been operating across the region for 12+ years and have been consistently delivering niche cybersecurity solutions across key verticals such as BFSI, Telco’s, Government, Federal, and Large Enterprise. Learn more about Evanssion at www.evanssion.com.
