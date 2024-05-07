Bright Security’s Enterprise Grade Dev-Centric DAST Integrates with Microsoft Defender for Cloud
Bright Security now provides Microsoft Defender for Cloud customers centralized visibility into API security testing scan results from DevOps pipelines.
Bright Security’s DAST scans integrated into Microsoft Defender for Cloud enables our customers to gain a robust security governance framework”SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Bright Security, the dev-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform, announced that its API scanning and security testing capabilities are fully integrated with Microsoft Defender for Cloud customers to help strengthen their security posture. With more and more enterprises adopting an API-first approach in their engineering strategy, enabling API testing early and throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC) without reducing developer efficiency and AppSec effectiveness is critical.
Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security said, “Collaborating with Microsoft to bring together Bright’s DAST security testing capabilities for APIs with Microsoft Defender for Cloud is a game changer for enterprises aiming to accelerate their SDLC without compromising on security because Bright scans applications and APIs from the outside-in, mimicking how hackers could attack and compromise their business. With Bright, enterprises get verified attack vectors, not guesses. This relationship is in the forefront of collaboration between AppSec and CNAPP providers to improve security for enterprises”.
With Microsoft Defender for Cloud, organizations get comprehensive cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities throughout the application lifecycle.
“Bright Security’s DAST scans integrated into Microsoft Defender for Cloud enables our customers to gain a robust security governance framework and have clear, centralized visibility across their APIs from development to runtime,” said Vlad Korsunsky, VP, Cloud & Enterprise Security, Microsoft.
For a detailed description of how the Bright Security DAST platform integrates with Microsoft Defender for Cloud, read the onboarding guide article here.
This new integration is available today to purchase Bright Security through Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
About Bright Security
Bright Security’s dev-centric DAST platform empowers both developers and AppSec professionals with enterprise-grade security testing capabilities for web applications, APIs, and GenAI and LLM applications. Bright knows how to deliver the right tests, at the right time in the SDLC, in developers and AppSec tools and stacks of choice with minimal false positives and alert fatigue.
